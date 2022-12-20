springfield-news-sun logo
X

Shumate scores 19, Toledo beats Vermont 84-72

news
53 minutes ago
JT Shumate’s 19 points helped Toledo defeat Vermont 84-72

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — JT Shumate's 19 points helped Toledo defeat Vermont 84-72 on Tuesday.

Shumate also contributed five rebounds for the Rockets (8-4). Setric Millner Jr. scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds. Rayj Dennis scored 16 points.

The Catamounts (6-8) were led in scoring by Dylan Penn, who finished with 20 points. Aaron Deloney added 15 points for Vermont. Robin Duncan finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
South Charleston houses experience power outages ahead of bitterly cold...
2
NEW DETAILS: Dayton man dies after I-70 crash in Clark County
3
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County
4
New Springfield police chief to be sworn in tonight
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top