Shootout goal from Voracek lifts Columbus over Devils, 4-3

Laine ripped a shot past Wedgwood on the rush with about five minutes left in the period after a great pass from Jakub Voracek for his second assist to give the Blue Jackets the 2-1 lead, which they held until midway through the second period.

New Jersey evened things up with Columbus right after killing the power play when Mercer scored at 11:23 of the second period to make 2-2. A quick goal by Hamilton gave the Devils the 3-2 at 10:06 of the second period.

Jenner would even things up late in the game with an unassisted goal for the Blue Jackets with about five and a half minutes remaining.

The Blue Jackets were able to hold on late in the third period after a pair of penalties put them on a five-on-three. First, Vladislav Gavikov was called for cross-checking with about 4 minutes left before Scott Harrington was sent to the box for high sticking.

The Devils were 0-3 on the power play.

Wedgewood was in net for New Jersey after Jonathan Bernier picked up the win the previous night at Pittsburgh.

It was the first game this season that went to shootouts for both teams.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Finish three-game trip at Colorado on Wednesday night.

Devils: Start three-game West Coast trip at Anaheim on Tuesday night.

Caption New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier, right, shoots as he is checked by Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Gabriel Carlsson, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) deflects a shot by New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun

Caption New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff gestures during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Devils won 4-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) screens New Jersey Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun

Caption New Jersey Devils left wing Jimmy Vesey (16) skates with the puck between Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) and defenseman Jake Bean (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun

Caption New Jersey Devils' Andreas Johnsson celebrates his empty-net goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Devils won 4-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption New Jersey Devils' Andreas Johnsson (11) celebrates his empty-net goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Devils won 4-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan gives instructions during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Devils won 4-2.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar