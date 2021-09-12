springfield-news-sun logo
X

Shooting in front of Ohio State building sends 1 to hospital

news
1 hour ago
Police are investigating a shooting in front of an Ohio State university building that sent one person to a hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A shooting in front of an Ohio State university building sent one person to a hospital, authorities said.

The Columbus university's emergency management office sent out an alert just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday saying the shooting occurred on High Street in front of Drinko Hall.

Officials first reported suspects running west but minutes later said the two suspects had run east “away from campus" and were believed to have left the area.

University spokesman Dan Hedman told Ohio State's student newspaper, The Lantern, that a woman in her 40s was shot in the leg. He said she was not a student at the university. Columbus police dispatchers said the victim was taken to Ohio State University hospital East in stable condition.

The shooting occurred hours after Ohio State's 35-28 loss to Oregon.

In Other News
1
Stafford: Schaefer championships, race and lesson learned from Purple...
2
Clark County library board considering new location for Village branch
3
Leadership Clark County announces 2021-22 academy class
4
Clark-Shawnee school district residents to vote on substitute levy in...
5
Student of the Week Mechanicsburg High School
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top