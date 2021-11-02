springfield-news-sun logo
X

Shooting in Cleveland suburb leaves 14-year-old boy dead

news
Updated 14 minutes ago
Authorities say a shooting outside a store in a Cleveland suburb has left a teenage boy dead

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A shooting outside a store in a Cleveland suburb has left a teenage boy dead, authorities said.

Maple Heights police found Sha’shawn Anderson, 14, of Cleveland, when they responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. The teen had been shot in the lower back and was found lying on the ground, authorities said.

Anderson was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Witnesses reported seeing several young boys fleeing the scene, and authorities have not said if more than one shooter was involved. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
What’s on the November ballot for Clark and Champaign counties
4
School report card: West Liberty-Salem achievement rate second-highest...
5
Clark, Champaign counties see dip in absentee voting
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top