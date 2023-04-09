Shesterkin shutout helps Rangers beat Blue Jackets 4-0

Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, Niko Mikkola and Vincent Trocheck scored, and Mika Zibanejad added two assists for the Rangers, who pulled two points behind New Jersey for second place in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The Devils played at Boston on Saturday night.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 24 shots while appearing in his 150th NHL game for Columbus, which has lost six of its last seven games and remained tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for the fewest points in the NHL with 56.