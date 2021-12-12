Sherman, McNeil lead West Virginia over Kent State 63-50

Kent State coach Rob Senderoff was assessed two technical fouls for arguing a call and was ejected with 7:54 left. McNeil then sank four free throws and capped the 14-0 run with a layup for West Virginia’s largest lead, 54-37, with 5:55 remaining.

West Virginia shot poorly from the line for the second straight game, making 13 of 24 attempts (54%).

Sincere Carry scored 18 points to lead Kent State (5-4). Justyn Hamilton had 10 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. The Golden Flashes were held to 35% shooting (19 of 55) from the floor.

West Virginia improved to 7-0 at home and plays its first true road game next Saturday at UAB.

Caption West Virginia guard Sean McNeil (22) protects the ball from Kent State guard Sincere Carry, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring) Credit: William Wotring

Caption Kent State head coach Rob Senderoff reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring) Credit: William Wotring

Caption West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges (11) makes a pass while being guarded by Kent State guard Jeremiah Hernandez (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring) Credit: William Wotring

Caption West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien, front left, protects the ball from Kent State forward VonCameron Davis (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring) Credit: William Wotring

Caption West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kent State in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring) Credit: William Wotring

Caption Kent State forward Justyn Hamilton (21) and West Virginia guard Taz Sherman (12) vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring) Credit: William Wotring

Caption Kent State forward Justyn Hamilton (21) blocks West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (0) shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring) Credit: William Wotring