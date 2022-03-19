Sheldon scores 25, Ohio St. tops Missouri St. 63-56 in NCAAs

The largely tight, tense and defensive contest had 13 led changes and seven ties.

Ohio State made just one of 13 shots in the first quarter, after which Missouri State led 14-5. And early in the second quarter, Missouri State led by as many as 12 points after Calip's free throws made it 20-8, and the Buckeyes were 2-for-17 shooting before they began to close the gap.

Sheldon, Rikki Harris and Mikesell combined to make three straight 3s, trimming Missouri State's lead to 22-17.

Sheldon's transition layup after a steal by Mikesell gave Ohio State the lead at 25-24 with 1:14 left in the half, marking the second of five Ohio State layups in the final three minutes that came immediately after Missouri State turnovers.

Ohio State closed the half with three straight layups — the last two after turnovers — capping a 23-6 run that give the Buckeyes a 31-26 lead.

But Ohio State's shooting accuracy faltered again in the third quarter, which allowed Missouri State to methodically pull back in front, 36-35 on Calip's free throw. Sheldon's offensive rebound allowed Ohio State to go back in front 44-43 on Mikulasikova's 3 shortly before the end of the period.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri State: The Bears' defense and rebounding was as good as advertised, holding Ohio State about 20 points below its average of 79.2 points per game coming in. But the Bears' overall shooting percentage of 33.3% (21 of 63) wasn't quite good enough.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes looked rusty offensively, particularly early, in what was their first game since falling to Indiana in the Big Ten semifinals on March 5. It didn't help that they were playing one of the better defensive and rebounding tames in the country. But Ohio State maintained its composure, made 20 of 30 free throws and effectively pressed Missouri State into 22 turnovers that the Buckeyes converted into 25 points.

UP NEXT

Ohio State plays Monday against the winner of Saturday's first-round game between host LSU and Jackson State.

Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon (4) battles Missouri State forward Ifunanya Nwachukwu (13) for a rebound in the first half of a women's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff debates a call against Missouri State in the first half of a women's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Missouri State guard Mariah White (14) shoots against Ohio State forward Tanaya Beacham, left, and guard Taylor Thierry (14) in the first half of a women's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Missouri State forward Jennifer Ezeh (12) celebrates a basket against the Ohio State next to Missouri State guard Paige Rocca (22) in the first half of a women's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)