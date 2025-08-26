Sheehan's dominant outing and Pages' homers propel Dodgers to sole possession of 1st in NL West

Sheehan (5-2) gave up a double to former Dodger Gavin Lux in the second and a single to Austin Hays in the seventh, the longest outing of his career. He walked one.

Pages homered into the Dodgers bullpen in left leading off the third against Hunter Greene (5-4). Michael Conforto doubled leading off the fifth and Pages followed with another shot to left for a 3-0 lead.

The Dodgers added two runs in the sixth. Freddie Freeman doubled and Will Smith walked. Pages reached when the ball rolled through the legs of shortstop Elly De La Cruz for an error and left fielder Hays airmailed the throw to the plate for an error, scoring Freeman and Smith.

Mookie Betts extended the lead to 6-0 with a solo shot off Sam Moll in the seventh. Pages' sacrifice fly scored the Dodgers' final run.

Key moments

Dodgers left fielder Conforto and right fielder Teoscar Hernández — two of the team's most maligned players lately — took away four extra base hits with terrific defense. Conforto caught Spencer Steer's fly at the top of the wall and Hernández also went to the wall to rob Ke'Bryan Hayes in the second. Hernández snared Jose Trevino's liner in the webbing of his glove on a one-handed grab with his back to the plate in the third. He ran into the scoreboard chasing down Matt McLain's fly in the fifth.

Key stat

Freeman's 33rd double was the 541st of his career, moving him into a tie for 37th all-time with Hall of Famer and two-time MVP Rogers Hornsby.

Up next

Reds RHP Nick Martinez (10-9, 4.59 ERA) starts Tuesday against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (8-2, 3.13).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB