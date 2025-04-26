Shedeur Sanders selected by Browns in fifth round of NFL draft, ending long wait for Deion Sanders' son

Shedeur Sanders selected by Browns in fifth round of NFL draft, ending long wait for Deion Sanders' son
news
47 minutes ago
X

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders selected by Browns in fifth round of NFL draft, ending long wait for Deion Sanders' son.

In Other News
1
Purple Monkey Pizza restaurant in South Charleston for sale after 20...
2
May 6 election: Graham schools again ask voters for 1% earned income...
3
Police records reveal details on multiple shots fired Wednesday in...
4
Ohio Highway Patrol investigating 2 major I-70 crashes in Clark County...
5
Huber Heights woman dies after vehicle leaves I-70, crashes into river...