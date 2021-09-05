springfield-news-sun logo
X

Shea's late goal helps Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 1-0

news
1 hour ago
Brek Shea scored in the 90th minute — his first goal since May 16 — to help Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday night

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brek Shea scored in the 90th minute — his first goal since May 16 — to help Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday night.

Nicolás Figal played an arcing ball-in from near midfield to Shea, who flicked in a side-netter in the waning moments.

Miami (7-9-5) has one-goal wins in each of its first three matches against FC Cincinnati, the only team Inter Miami has played more than once and has a perfect record against in MLS.

Cincinnati (3-10-8) is winless, with five losses, in a club-record 12 straight matches.

Miami has lost only one of its last nine.

Nick Marsman had two saves for Inter Miami. The 30-year-old, in his first MLS season, has back-to-back shutouts — the first clean sheets of his career.

In Other News
1
Student of the Week Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center
2
These 19 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Memorial dedicated to Black Civil War troops of Clark County: ‘They had
4
Coronavirus: ‘Best hope’ for Clark County is vaccination, doctor says
5
New buildings show Mad River Twp. continues to progress
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top