Sharks score late, rally past Blue Jackets 3-2 to snap six-game skid

Macklin Celebrini had a goal and an assist, and Will Smith added two assists. Alex Nedeljkovic made 21 saves for San Jose.

Denton Mateychuk and Cole Sillinger scored for Columbus, which slipped into the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves.

Columbus took the lead 31 seconds into the game on Mateychuk’s wrist shot from the right circle—the fastest goal of the Blue Jackets’ season. It was the team’s 55th goal by a defenseman this year, a franchise record and the most in the NHL.

Chernyshov tied it off a neutral-zone turnover with 2:33 left in the first period.

Sillinger restored a 2-1 lead for Columbus with 7:51 remaining in the second, before Celebrini tied it again 57 seconds into the third, scoring three seconds into a power play to snap a six-game scoring slump. Chernyshov then put San Jose ahead for good.

Blue Jackets forward Dmitri Voronkov left in the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Up next

Sharks: Host St. Louis on Monday.

Blue Jackets: Host Boston on Sunday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl