SFA plays Youngstown State following Antwi-Boasiako's 24-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays Youngstown State after Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored 24 points in SFA's 72-67 victory against the Monmouth Hawks.

The 'Jacks have gone 3-1 at home. SFA leads the Southland with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Antwi-Boasiako averaging 5.5.

The Penguins have gone 1-2 away from home. Youngstown State is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

SFA's average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State scores 5.7 more points per game (67.2) than SFA allows (61.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Antwi-Boasiako averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the 'Jacks, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Nico Galette is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Penguins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.