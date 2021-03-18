Sexton, Cavaliers to host Murray and the Spurs

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 11.9 rebounds and 13.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Dejounte Murray ranks second on the Spurs averaging 5.2 assists while scoring 15.6 points per game. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 9.2 rebounds and 9 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 102.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 46.9% shooting.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 107.2 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Spurs: DeMar DeRozan: out (personal), Keita Bates-Diop: out (hamstring).

