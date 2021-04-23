Sexton and the Cavaliers take on conference foe Charlotte

The Cavaliers are 15-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 6-22 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 42.6 rebounds per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 103-90 on April 14. Taurean Prince scored 25 points to help lead Cleveland to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rozier is averaging 20.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Sexton leads the Cavaliers averaging 24.4 points while adding 3.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Darius Garland is averaging 19.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 102.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.5 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 46.2% shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 110.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.1 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 49.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Nate Darling: out (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Malik Monk: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (knee), Taurean Prince: out for season (ankle), Damyean Dotson: out (knee).

