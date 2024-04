Severson and Werenski score 2 goals each as the Blue Jackets extend Flyers' skid with a 6-2 win

With the patched-together lines, last-place Columbus has won three of its last four.

Olle Lycksell and Adam Ginning had goals and Samuel Errson made 28 saves for the reeling Flyers, who despite the skid remain in the thick of a tight race for third place in the Metropolitan Division and the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference.

Gudbranson, a 32-year-old defenseman, tied a career-high with his sixth goal of the season 12:08 into the game. Columbus took a 2-0 lead late in the first when a cross-ice pass by Werenski set up Severson for a blazing one-timer from the top of the left circle.

Severson got his second of the night 8:23 into the second period when he went top-shelf on another one-timer, this time set up by Johnny Gaudreau, who had two assists.

Philadelphia finally got on the board late in the second when Lycksell got his first NHL goal on a tip-in. Blankenburg answered for the Blue Jackets 52 seconds later with his first goal of the season.

Werenski added two more in the space of two minutes in the third period. Ginning scored his first NHL goal late in the third.

