Seton Hall hosts Xavier after Valenzuela's 23-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Xavier after Mariana Valenzuela scored 23 points in Seton Hall's 88-79 victory against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Pirates have gone 5-1 at home. Seton Hall averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Musketeers are 1-2 in Big East play. Xavier has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Seton Hall's average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 61.8 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 64.3 Seton Hall allows.

The Pirates and Musketeers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Catalon averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Valenzuela is averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mariyah Noel is shooting 39.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Musketeers. MacKenzie Givens is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.