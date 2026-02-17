Seton Hall faces Xavier following Craft's 26-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits Xavier after Ja-Kahla Craft scored 26 points in Seton Hall's 96-72 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Musketeers are 8-7 on their home court. Xavier is 7-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

The Pirates are 11-5 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall scores 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Xavier scores 57.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 64.1 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 70.6 points per game, 4.4 more than the 66.2 Xavier allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariyah Noel is averaging 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Musketeers. Meri Kanerva is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shailyn Pinkney is averaging four points for the Pirates. Mariana Valenzuela is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 2-8, averaging 54.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.