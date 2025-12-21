Seth Trimble returns from broken arm to set up winning basket in UNC's latest victory

Trimble was back on the court for the Tar Heels (11-1) after missing nine games recovering from a broken left forearm, the result of a Nov. 9 mishap during a training session.

With a sleeve covering much of his arm, the senior guard made a driving basket that gave North Carolina a chance. Then he got the ball back after Ohio State turned it over trying to push the ball into the frontcourt.

Trimble was looking to put up another shot, only to stumble as he spun into the lane. But he spotted the sneakers of teammate Henri Veesaar and managed to get rid of the ball before hitting the floor, setting up an emphatic dunk that proved to be the winning points with 7.2 seconds remaining.

“I was trying to get a straight-line drive and make a play from there,” Trimble said. “But I spun and was getting ready to shoot, and I lost my footing right away. So I'm going to say this now,” he added with a sly grin, “this was a pass. I didn't just throw the ball down. I saw Henri's feet and just tried to get him a bounce pass the best that I could.”

Trimble played 36 minutes, scoring 17 points while knocking down 3 of 5 from beyond the 3-point stripe. Without him, it's hard to envision the Tar Heels pulling this one out.

“He gives us versatility," coach Hubert Davis said. “We're able to do some different things.”

Trimble said it was tough to watch the last nine games from the sideline.

“Stressful. Stressful. Just not really knowing,” he said. “I was making constant improvement, which gave me a lot of confidence in the arm. But I just didn't know. At the end of the day, the surgeon has to approve me, my trainer's got to approve me, and everything else like that. So just a lot of uncertainty and stress. But it all worked out.”

