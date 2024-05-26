Sergio Santos scores in 93rd minute, Cincinnati beats Toronto 4-3

Lorenzo Insigne’s 85th-minute goal from the penalty spot, after Miles Robinson pulled down Prince Owusu, had lifted Toronto (7-7-1) into a 3-3 tie.

Cincinnati (10-2-3) went ahead 2-1 on goals by Luca Orellano and Kevin Kelsy in the 53rd and 55th minutes. Toronto pulled even at 2-2 in the 63rd minute when Ian Murphy scored but Orellano’s second goal of the game in the 79th minute made it 3-2. It was the third goal in four games for Kelsy, a 19-year-old Venezuelan.

Deybi Flores opened the scoring for Toronto in the 25th minute with a header off an Insigne corner.

