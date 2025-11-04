Seng's 24, Valdes' 23 and Campbell's tying score lead Troy past Kent State 103-97 in overtime

Seng was 6-for-10 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers and 10 points at the free throw line. Campbell and Thomas Dowd both scored 19 points. Campbell had eight assists, six rebounds and three steals. Dowd was 7-of-14 shooting from the field and tallied 13 rebounds, three assists, and a couple of steals.

Delrecco Gillespie led the Golden Flashes with 22 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Kent State also got 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks from Rob Whaley Jr. Morgan Safford also had 21 points.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.