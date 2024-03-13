Senators visit the Blue Jackets after shootout victory

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in overtime.

Columbus is 12-17-4 at home and 22-33-10 overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 11-14-4 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Ottawa has a 26-33-4 record overall and an 8-19-2 record in road games. The Senators have committed 263 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Senators won the last meeting 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 10 goals and 35 assists for the Blue Jackets. Alexander Nylander has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 27 goals and 25 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has scored six goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Justin Danforth: out (concussion), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper-body), Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Kirill Marchenko: day to day (illness), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (upper body), Thomas Chabot: day to day (undisclosed), Rourke Chartier: out (upper body), Travis Hamonic: out (undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: out (upper-body), Zack MacEwen: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.