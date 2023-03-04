X
Dark Mode Toggle

Senators look to keep win streak going, host the Blue Jackets

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
The Ottawa Senators head into a matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets as winners of four straight games

Columbus Blue Jackets (20-36-6, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (31-26-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -258, Blue Jackets +209; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators will try to keep a four-game win streak going when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Ottawa is 18-12-2 at home and 31-26-4 overall. The Senators have a 28-6-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Columbus is 20-36-6 overall and 7-17-4 on the road. The Blue Jackets have conceded 228 goals while scoring 160 for a -68 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Senators won the last matchup 4-0. Derick Brassard scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux has scored 26 goals with 36 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Boone Jenner has 19 goals and 17 assists for the Blue Jackets. Eric Robinson has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 5.4 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Anton Forsberg: out (knees).

Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Sean Kuraly: out (oblique), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Clark State names Tracy Yates as director of workforce and business...
2
Clark County fundraiser to help provide shelter returns after COVID...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
New nonprofit eyes Springfield neighborhood for improvement efforts...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top