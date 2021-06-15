Senate plan would probe assets of Ohio food stamp recipients

A “train wreck of epic proportions,” Kelsey Bergfeld, director of Columbus-based Advocates for Ohio’s Future, said last week.

“It will force low-income Ohioans to choose between having food and owning a car to get to work, or saving money to prepare for an emergency,” she said.

Under current law, income is the only test for receiving food stamps. Ohioans making 130% of the poverty level, or about $2,350 a month for a family of three, are eligible.

The Senate measure would still allow ownership of vehicles used for work, to transport a physically disabled family member, or to carry heating fuel or water for home use, under federal guidelines, said Senate GOP spokesperson John Fortney.

The asset test was not included in the House version of the state's two-year, $75 billion budget, which House lawmakers approved in April. A bipartisan conference committee ironing out differences between the Senate and House version of the budget was scheduled to begin work Tuesday afternoon.

The story has been updated to correct that Kelsey Bergfeld is director of Columbus-based Advocates for Ohio's Future.