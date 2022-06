Semien homers twice, Rangers split twinbill with Guardians

"And when I’m doing both of those things, I’m usually doing a lot better. I think I’m on the right track.”

Semien’s seven hits matched the team mark for a twinbill shared by Marlon Byrd (2009) and Fred Valentine (1968).

The Guardians reached .500 for the first time since May 14 with their win in the opener. But they only stayed there a few hours, losing the nightcap of their fourth home doubleheader already this season.

Among the AL's top power-hitting teams, the Rangers teed off in Game 2 against Guardians rookie Kirk McCarty (0-1), making his first major league start.

Semien homered in the second, and Jonah Heim added a solo shot ahead of Nathaniel Lowe's two-run homer in the fourth that put the Rangers up 5-0 against McCarty, who was pulled after four innings.

“Just thought he made some mistakes,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “He’s got to be really efficient. You give some of those guys a 5-6 pitch look and they get pretty dangerous.”

Semien connected again in the eighth off reliever Anthony Gose, a leadoff shot that put the Rangers ahead 6-3.

Taylor Hearn (4-4) didn’t allow a run until the sixth, when the Guardians scored three times off the Texas lefty.

Amed Rosario hit an RBI single and rookie Oscar Gonzalez delivered a two-out, two-run single off reliever Dennis Santana, who got pinch-hitter Andrés Giménez to foul out and end the threat.

Joe Barlow worked the ninth for his 11th save.

Texas center fielder Eli White twice robbed Cleveland star José Ramírez of extra bases with terrific catches. He made a diving grab in right-center in the first and a sliding backhander in left-center in the fourth.

“I’m sure he really doesn’t like me right now and I can’t really blame him,” White said. "But it’s all about baseball and making the plays.”

In the opener, Quantrill (3-3) stayed unbeaten at home and Owen Miller drove in two runs in Cleveland's sixth win in seven games.

“We will not use youth as an excuse," Quantrill said. “We won’t use the rain as an excuse. We won’t use the lack of home games or the weird schedule or tough opponents. None of that matters to us.

“We think that we can be a playoff team this year, and this was the first step towards that.”

Quantrill is 7-0 in 20 career starts at Progressive Field. He's the only AL pitcher to make at least 15 home starts and not lose over the past two seasons.

Miller hit a two-run single in a four-run third off Jon Gray (1-3), who had never faced Cleveland before.

“I had one ugly inning and it cost us,” Gray said.

Rangers rookie outfielder Steele Walker homered for his first hit in the majors.

With the Rangers trailing 5-1, Walker led off the seventh with his shot over the right-field fence. When he got back to the dugout, the 25-year-old, who made his debut on Sunday, was given the cold-shoulder treatment by his teammates before they broke down and congratulated him.

“It was a relief, but it also felt good to know that I’m contributing to try and get a win as well," Walker said.

While Walker got back his home run ball from fans as a souvenir, he won't be using the bat he hit it with again.

Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase broke it in the ninth with a 101 mph fastball.

“Oh, I’ve seen 101, for sure,” Walker said. “But 101 cutting? That's Wiffle-ball-type stuff. That’s a whole different deal, a whole different mindset.”

COVID ISSUES

Before the game, the Rangers placed reliever Brett Martin on the COVID-19 list. Bench coach Donnie Ecker was also placed in health and safety protocols.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

The Guardians have had seven rainouts at home, forcing them to play four doubleheaders with five more scheduled.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward has empathy for Cleveland's situation, which is something that's hard for him to relate to since Texas plays in a domed stadium.

“We don't deal with it,” Woodward said.

Major League Baseball returned to nine-inning doubleheaders this season after playing seven innings the last two years. Woodward doesn't mind the return, but he's not the one having to worry about wearing out his pitchers.

“I'm fine with the nine (innings) only because we never get rained out,” Woodward cracked. “Three teams in our division have a roof and the other two rarely see a drop of rain — in Oakland and Anaheim. It's easier for us.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Utilityman Brad Miller (right hip impingement) remains on schedule to return Friday after being sidelined since May 29.

UP NEXT

Coming off an 11-strikeout performance in his last outing, Guardians ace Shane Bieber (3-3) starts the series finale against Dane Dunning (1-3), winless in his last six starts.

Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien smiles after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Anthony Gose during the eighth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. It was the second home run of the game for Semien and third of the day. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien watches his solo home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Kirk McCarty during the third inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario scores on a two-run single by Owen Miller as Texas Rangers' Sam Huff waits for the throw during the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill delivers against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe watches his two-run home run next to Cleveland Guardians' Luke Maile off Kirk McCarty during the fourth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Umpire Ryan Blakney watches from behind. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Texas Rangers' Steele Walker is greeted at home plate by Andy Ibanez after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the seventh inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. It was the first hit by Steele in the majors. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, left, greets Myles Straw after the team's win over the Texas Ranger in the first game of a baseball doubleheader in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez throws out Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia during the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan watches his sacrifice fly off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray scoring Josh Naylor during the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez forces Texas Rangers' Corey Seager at second base during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran waits to catch a pop foul by Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez as a spectator tries to distract him during the sixth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez forces Texas Rangers' Andy Ibanez at second but can't complete a double play during the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien watches his solo home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the seventh inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe greets Adolis Garcia, right, as Ezequiel Duran (70) waits after the Rangers defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a baseball doubleheader in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)