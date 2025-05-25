Seiya Suzuki and Reese McGuire homer in the 8th inning to rally Cubs to an 11-8 victory over Reds

Austin Hays had two hits and drove in three runs for Cincinnati, which has dropped four of five.

McGuire — called up from Triple-A Iowa — homered in the second and then tied it at 8 with a solo shot to right off Taylor Rogers (1-2) and the first two-homer game in his eight-year, big-league career.

McGuire became the third player since 1900 to homer twice in his first game with the Cubs after Earl Webb on April 12, 1927, and Jim Marshall on Aug. 24, 1958. The 30-year old catcher was a late addition to the lineup after Carson Kelly was scratched due to illness.

After Ian Happ drew a walk and Kyle Tucker's base hit, Suzuki connected on an elevated sinker by Luis Mey and drove it over the left-field wall to put the Cubs on top for good.

It was the second three-run homer in the series for Suzuki, who went 7 for 12 in the weekend three-game set.

Drew Pomeranz (2-0), the fourth of six Chicago pitchers, got the win with a scoreless inning.

Key moment

The Cubs trailed 8-4, but began their rally by putting up three in the sixth inning. Hoerner drove in two with a double and came home on a base hit by Michael Busch.

Key stat

Chicago has 12 games with 10 or more runs, the Cubs’ most through 54 games since 13 in 1898, according to Major League Baseball. Chicago scored 21 of its 28 runs in the series in the seventh through ninth innings.

Up next

Cubs: Return home on Monday to open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

Reds: RHP Nick Martinez (2-5, 3.43 ERA) takes the mound for the opener of a three-game set at Kansas City on Monday.

