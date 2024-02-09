Second baseman Jonathan India and Reds agree to $8.8 million, 2-year contract, avoiding arbitration

India's 2025 salary can increase $400,000 each based on plate appearances or games started in 2024, for 400 plate appearances or 98 games, 450 or 111, 500 or 124 and 550 or 137. His salary would increase by $450,000 for 600 or 150.

He can earn a single $100,000 bonus in each season for either making the All-Star team, becoming a Silver Slugger finalist or finishing among the top five in MVP voting.

Selected fifth overall by Cincinnati in the 2018 amateur draft, India has hit .255 with 48 homers, 171 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .350 in three major league seasons.

Eligible for arbitration for the first time, India asked for a raise from $760,000 to $4 million and the Reds offered $3.2 million when the sides exchanged proposed salaries last month.

Along with India, the Reds will have to find playing time for young players Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Noelvi Marte. In addition, infielder Jeimer Candelario signed as a free agent.

____

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports