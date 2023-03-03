Seattle visits Columbus after shootout win

Seattle has a 34-21-6 record overall and a 19-9-3 record in road games. The Kraken have gone 15-6-2 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Friday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Kraken won the last matchup 3-1. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has 19 goals and 17 assists for the Blue Jackets. Eric Robinson has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Jared McCann has 29 goals and 17 assists for the Kraken. Jaden Schwartz has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.