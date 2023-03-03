X
Seattle visits Columbus after shootout win

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Kraken knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in overtime

Seattle Kraken (34-21-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (20-35-6, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -168, Blue Jackets +142; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Seattle Kraken after the Kraken took down the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in overtime.

Columbus has gone 13-18-2 at home and 20-35-6 overall. The Blue Jackets have conceded 224 goals while scoring 158 for a -66 scoring differential.

Seattle has a 34-21-6 record overall and a 19-9-3 record in road games. The Kraken have gone 15-6-2 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Friday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Kraken won the last matchup 3-1. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has 19 goals and 17 assists for the Blue Jackets. Eric Robinson has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Jared McCann has 29 goals and 17 assists for the Kraken. Jaden Schwartz has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

