Seattle takes 4-game skid into matchup with Cleveland

The Indians are 10-7 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.41. Aaron Civale leads the team with a 2.91 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 10 home runs and is batting .259.

Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 16 extra base hits and 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .185 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Indians: 8-2, .213 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (right elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Keynan Middleton: (right biceps), Nick Margevicius: (left shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Roberto Perez: (finger).

