Seattle Sounders play the Columbus Crew after shutout victory

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -101, Columbus +248, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Austin 2-0, the Seattle Sounders host the Columbus Crew.

The Sounders are 6-1-2 in home games. The Sounders rank sixth in the Western Conference allowing just 25 goals.

The Crew are 3-2-3 on the road. The Crew rank fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 26 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albert Rusnak has scored seven goals with three assists for the Sounders. Danny Musovski has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Diego Rossi has nine goals and three assists for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 5-3-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Crew: 4-2-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Stuart Russell Hawkins (injured), Jon Bell (injured), Nouhou Tolo (injured), Yeimar Gomez Andrade (injured), Kim Kee-Hee (injured), Paul Arriola (injured).

Crew: Cesar Ruvalcaba (injured), Patrick Schulte (injured), Malte Amundsen (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.