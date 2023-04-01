Seattle Mariners host the Cleveland Guardians Saturday

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Mariners pitching staff averaged 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.8 runs per game in the 2022 season.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 in road games last season. The Guardians pitching staff put up a 3.46 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 2.7 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Mariners: Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.