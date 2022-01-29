Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Sears scores 27 to carry Ohio over Buffalo 74-53

news
1 hour ago
Mark Sears had 27 points as Ohio romped past Buffalo 74-53

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mark Sears had 27 points as Ohio romped past Buffalo 74-53 on Friday night.

Jason Carter had 16 points for Ohio (16-3, 7-1 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Ben Vander Plas added 12 points. Miles Brown had 11 points.

Buffalo scored 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jeenathan Williams had 13 points for the Bulls (10-8, 4-4). David Skogman added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Clark County seeing decline in number of COVID cases reported
2
Trey DePriest: Former Springfield football player also charged as...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Springfield Symphony Orchestra concert to present world premiere work
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top