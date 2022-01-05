Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Sears scores 24 to lift Ohio past Akron 69-63

news
1 hour ago
Mark Sears had 24 points as Ohio topped Akron 69-63

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears had 24 points as Ohio defeated Akron 69-63 on Tuesday night.

Jason Carter had 19 points for Ohio (11-2, 2-0 Mid-American Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Ben Vander Plas added 11 points.

Ali Ali had 22 points for the Zips (8-4, 1-1), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Mikal Dawson added 14 points and Xavier Castaneda had 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Main Street closed in Springfield due to fire at Town House Motor Lodge
2
Springfield officials say door-to-door solicitors falsely claim to...
3
PHOTOS: Our favorite photos of 2021
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Tips to prepare your home, car for winter weather
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top