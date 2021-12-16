springfield-news-sun logo
Sears scores 24 to lead Ohio past Marshall 75-65

Mark Sears scored 24 points with the help of 10-made foul shots and Ohio beat Marshall 75-65

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears scored 24 points with the help of 10-made foul shots and Ohio beat Marshall 75-65 on Wednesday night.

Jason Carter scored 19 points for Ohio (8-2), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Ben Roderick added 10 points.

Obinna Anochili-Killen had 18 points for the Thundering Herd (7-4), Taevion Kinsey 15 and David Early 14.

