Sears lifts Ohio past Kent St. 80-72

news
30 minutes ago
Mark Sears had 28 points as Ohio won its seventh consecutive game, topping Kent State 80-72

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears scored 28 points and Ben Vander Plas added 20 as Ohio won its seventh consecutive game, beating Kent State 80-72 on Friday night.

Ben Roderick had 13 points for Ohio (12-2, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Jason Carter added 10 points.

Sincere Carry tied a season high with 26 points for the Golden Flashes (7-7, 2-2). Malique Jacobs added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

