Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie found dead, official says

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found by an employee outside on the campus facilities grounds behind tennis courts at about 1 p.m., Onofri said. He said there were no obvious signs of “foul play,” but an official cause of death will be determined after a medical examiner’s review.

An extensive search was launched for Ewunetie after she was reported missing, and a large law enforcement presence remained on campus and in nearby areas Thursday.