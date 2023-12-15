Scuffling Cavs lose 2 stars in same day; Darius Garland, Evan Mobley out for month with injuries

Garland is expected to miss at least one month with a broken jaw, and Mobley could be out two months after undergoing upcoming knee surgery.

The Cavs have hovered around .500 for much of the season while dealing with numerous injuries. Cleveland, which got bounced in the first round of the playoffs last season by the New York Knicks, has dropped three straight games and is currently 13-12 and ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Without Garland and Mobley, the Cavs will be missing 36 points per game, their starting point guard and in Mobley, their best defensive player. They host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

The injuries could have a deeper impact on Cleveland.

The Cavs have not been able to get a long-term commitment from All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who declined the chance to sign a contract extension last summer.

Given the uncertainty around Mitchell's future in Cleveland, the Cavs may consider trading him if they feel he'll eventually leave or if this season isn't worth salvaging.

In the short-term, coach J.B. Bickerstaff will have to find ways to keep the Cavs competitive while short-handed.

Garland broke his jaw when he collided with Boston's Kristaps Porzingis during the third quarter of Cleveland's 116-107 loss on Thursday. The team said a CT scan taken Friday at the Cleveland Clinic confirmed the fracture.

One of the league's best defenders, Mobley has missed the past four games due to his knee. After rest didn't alleviate the pain, Mobley decided to have the arthroscopic procedure on Monday to “remove a loose body,” the team said.

Garland got hurt on a drive when he smashed into the 7-foot-2 Porzingis. Garland immediately grabbed the right side of his face and crumpled to the floor. He went to the locker room in obvious pain. He later returned and finished with 19 points in 36 minutes.

The 23-year-old Garland is in his fifth season with the Cavs and has developed into one of the NBA’s best young guards. He's averaging 5.9 assists.

The 6-foot-11 Mobley is averaging 16 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in his third season as a pro. The 22-year-old was the third overall pick in the 2021 draft.

The injuries will force Bickerstaff to be creative with his lineups, something he's done with varied success through 23 games. He's still got Mitchell, who is averaging 27.6 points and will be counted on to carry even more of the scoring load.

The Cavs don't have much depth at point guard. Craig Porter Jr. has been a nice surprise off the bench, but Cleveland lacks a proven veteran as Ricky Rubio has been away from the team all season to focus on his mental health.

