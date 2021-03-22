Scrutinized Ohio utility hires ethics and compliance officer

The plants were operated by a wholly owned FirstEnergy subsidiary when the legislation passed in July 2019. A new independent company took ownership of the plants and other FirstEnergy assets in February 2020 in a deal struck in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

FirstEnergy fired Ebony Yeboah-Amankwah, a vice president and chief ethics officer, and Robert Reffner, a senior vice president and chief legal officer, in November without explaining the dismissals.

The company announced days earlier that CEO Chuck Jones and two other top executives had been fired for violating company policy and its code of ethics.

Householder, a Republican, and four other men were indicted in July on federal conspiracy charges. Householder pleaded not guilty.

An FBI criminal complaint detailed how FirstEnergy executives interacted with Householder and others indicted in the alleged scheme, including 84 phone contacts between Jones and Householder from February 2017 through July 2019, when the tainted energy bill was approved and quickly signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

FirstEnergy is the parent company for 10 electric distribution utilities serving customers in six states. Three of the distribution utilities are in Ohio.