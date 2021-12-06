springfield-news-sun logo
X

Scruggs, Jones lead Xavier past Oklahoma State 77-71

Xavier guard Dwon Odom, left, celebrates with teammate Paul Scruggs, right, after Xavier defeated Oklahoma State in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Caption
Xavier guard Dwon Odom, left, celebrates with teammate Paul Scruggs, right, after Xavier defeated Oklahoma State in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

news
22 minutes ago
Paul Scruggs scored 19 points, Colby Jones added 17 points and 12 rebounds and Xavier defeated Oklahoma State 77-71 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Paul Scruggs scored 19 points, Colby Jones added 17 points and 12 rebounds and Xavier defeated Oklahoma State 77-71 on Sunday in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

The Musketeers won despite making one field goal in the final 6:45, a period in which they made 10 of 12 free throws. After Jones scored a second-chance layup for a 64-55 lead, Xavier was able to milk the lead from the line and his 3-pointer with 54 seconds left gave the Muskeeters a 76-66 lead.

Oklahoma State suffered through a five-minute scoreless drought as a 58-55 deficit ballooned to 66-55 before Woody Newton made a 3-pointer to draw the Cowboys within eight. Xavier, however, continued to hit its free throws and finished 23 of 31 from the line.

Avery Anderson scored 26 points for Oklahoma State, which shot 42% for the game and made only 7 of 26 3-pointers.

Nate Johnson added 15 points for Xavier (7-1) and Williams scored 11 for Oklahoma State (6-3).

It was the first meeting between the teams.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption
Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) fouls Xavier forward Jack Nunge (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) fouls Xavier forward Jack Nunge (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Caption
Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) fouls Xavier forward Jack Nunge (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Caption
Xavier guard Paul Scruggs (1) reaches for a rebound with Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) and guard Donovan Williams (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Xavier guard Paul Scruggs (1) reaches for a rebound with Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) and guard Donovan Williams (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Caption
Xavier guard Paul Scruggs (1) reaches for a rebound with Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) and guard Donovan Williams (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Caption
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. shouts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. shouts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Caption
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. shouts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Caption
Xavier head coach Travis Steele shouts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Xavier head coach Travis Steele shouts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Caption
Xavier head coach Travis Steele shouts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Caption
Oklahoma State guard Woody Newton, center, dives for the ball between Xavier guard Dwon Odom, left, and guard Colby Jones (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma State guard Woody Newton, center, dives for the ball between Xavier guard Dwon Odom, left, and guard Colby Jones (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Caption
Oklahoma State guard Woody Newton, center, dives for the ball between Xavier guard Dwon Odom, left, and guard Colby Jones (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Caption
Xavier guard Colby Jones (3) shoots in front of Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Xavier guard Colby Jones (3) shoots in front of Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Caption
Xavier guard Colby Jones (3) shoots in front of Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Caption
Xavier guard Nate Johnson, second from left, and guard Paul Scruggs, center, huddle with teammates in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Xavier guard Nate Johnson, second from left, and guard Paul Scruggs, center, huddle with teammates in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Caption
Xavier guard Nate Johnson, second from left, and guard Paul Scruggs, center, huddle with teammates in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: New Carlisle Christmas Parade
2
Clark State transportation training center now official state testing...
3
State championship game brought energy to Springfield athletes...
4
Stafford: Take a seat by the Hot Stove with Woody Woodland
5
Meeting theme to explore ‘Better Health for All’
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top