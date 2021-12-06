Scruggs, Jones lead Xavier past Oklahoma State 77-71

The Musketeers won despite making one field goal in the final 6:45, a period in which they made 10 of 12 free throws. After Jones scored a second-chance layup for a 64-55 lead, Xavier was able to milk the lead from the line and his 3-pointer with 54 seconds left gave the Muskeeters a 76-66 lead.

Oklahoma State suffered through a five-minute scoreless drought as a 58-55 deficit ballooned to 66-55 before Woody Newton made a 3-pointer to draw the Cowboys within eight. Xavier, however, continued to hit its free throws and finished 23 of 31 from the line.