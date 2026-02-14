Scovens and the Davidson Wildcats take on conference foe Dayton

Dayton hosts Davidson in a matchup of A-10 teams
news
By The Associated Press
8 hours ago
X

Davidson Wildcats (15-9, 6-5 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (15-9, 6-5 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Scovens and Davidson take on Deshayne Montgomery and Dayton in A-10 play.

The Flyers have gone 11-2 at home. Dayton is seventh in the A-10 scoring 76.1 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are 6-5 against A-10 opponents. Davidson averages 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Dayton averages 76.1 points, 7.5 more per game than the 68.6 Davidson gives up. Davidson averages 74.5 points per game, 2.6 more than the 71.9 Dayton gives up.

The Flyers and Wildcats square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Montgomery is averaging 15 points and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Roberts Blums is shooting 49.2% and averaging 11.8 points for the Wildcats. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
4NRS Journey to bring arena rock to Urbana’s Gloria Theatre
2
My accidental career as a horse social media agent
3
Wedding show event to be held in Springfield next week
4
How a blind date led to a lifetime of love for this Springfield couple
5
Granddaughter creates Springfield Foundation scholarship fund in honor...