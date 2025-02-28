Scot Loeffler leaving Bowling Green to become quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles

“In these last six seasons, Scot built a very successful program in a challenging climate in collegiate sports," Bowling Green athletic director Derek van der Merwe said. “More importantly, he built this program while ensuring his team and coaches were truly committed to the values and mission that make this university great.”

Loefler's hiring comes after the Super Bowl champion Eagles promoted Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator following the departure of Kellen Moore, who became the New Orleans Saints' head coach.

Loeffler’s coaching career has included stops at Michigan, Central Michigan, Florida, Temple, Auburn, Virginia Tech and Boston College. He also spent a year coaching the quarterbacks for the Detroit Lions.

Loeffler has coached eight quarterbacks who went on to play in the NFL — Tom Brady, Tim Tebow, Brian Griese, Chad Henne, Drew Henson, John Navarre, Logan Thomas and Anthony Brown. Those eight quarterbacks have won a combined 10 Super Bowl championships.

