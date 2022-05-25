Schwindel hits 2 homers, Cubs power past Reds 11-4

Stroman felt like he was finding his groove just before being placed on the COVID-19 injured list on May 8. Tuesday's start was his second since May 1.

“For him to settle in and get through five was really impressive for me,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “His fastball command got a little bit better. Some balls in the first inning found some grass. It was a tough first inning, but he just settled in.”

Robert Gsellman worked the final three innings, allowing two runs, for his first save.

The Cubs led 3-0 in the first against Tyler Mahle (2-5) thanks to a sacrifice fly by Seiya Suzuki and Schwindel's two-run homer.

Alfonso Rivas drove in two runs in the third with his first career triple to put the Cubs ahead 5-2.

“Whether you get beat by several runs or one run, it doesn’t get any easier to take," Reds manager David Bell said. "It makes it tough when you get behind like that. We are so used to having Tyler (Mahle) on top of his game. Tonight just wasn’t his night.”

Schwindel went deep against Mahle again in the Cubs' five-run fifth, his sixth homer this season. He has five multi-hit games in eight appearances against the Reds, batting .333 in that span.

“His timing just continues to get better and better,” Ross said. “Just staying on the baseball, using the whole field. That's really rewarding when you drive the ball, get it in the air to right field. Really big hits for us.”

Andrelton Simmons added a two-run single later in the fifth. Mahle was charged with a season-worst eight runs in four-plus innings. He has allowed 16 homers to the Cubs, his most against any team.

“I fell behind some guys and made some bad pitches," Mahle said. "Falling behind Schwindel wasn’t good. I had to throw the fastball when everyone in the world knew I was going to throw the fastball.”

HAPP-LESS

Ian Happ, who has destroyed the Reds since being drafted by the Cubs out of the University of Cincinnati, went 0-for-5 at the plate on Tuesday, ending a streak of 19 consecutive appearances in which he has reached base against the Reds, dating to April 30, 2021. Happ had a home run, double and four RBIs in Monday's series opener.

WHAT A RELIEF

With the Reds trailing 10-3 in the ninth, shortstop Matt Reynolds made his second appearance on the mound. He allowed one run on one hit and hit two batters. Reynolds last pitched on May 4, allowing two hits in 1/3 of an inning in an 18-4 loss at Milwaukee.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Schwindel started at designated hitter after Yan Gomes was scratched with left oblique soreness. ... C Willson Contreras was not placed on the injured list Tuesday, which was the last day the Cubs could backdate the move. Contreras is day-to-day with right hamstring tightness.

Reds: 2B Jonathan India's hamstring was examined on Monday and it is not fully healed. It could be up to two weeks before he plays again.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-4, 4.89 ERA) is looking to rebound after allowing a career high-tying four homers on Friday against Arizona. RHP Luis Castillo (0-2, 4.60) will make his fourth start since beginning the season on the IL with a right shoulder strain.

Caption Chicago Cubs' Alfonso Rivas slides into third base after hitting a two-RBI triple during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Chicago Cubs' Marcus Stroman throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits an RBI-single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel waves in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki high-fives teammates after the final out of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The Cubs won 11-4. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Mark Reynolds throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The Cubs won 11-4. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster