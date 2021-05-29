School put on lockdown during prom after 'credible' threats

The New Castle city police department said it received information Friday about threats to students and schools, and an investigator was able to speak to the individual who “did reiterate the threats," police said on their Facebook page.

“A determination was made at that time that the threats were credible," police said. In addition, officers were able to pinpoint the possible location of the individual to be near the New Castle High School., which at the time was hosting the Prominade for students attending the prom, police said.