Schneemann's grand slam with 2 out in the 9th inning rallies Guardians to 5-3 win over Blue Jays

Schneemann gave Cleveland its first run with a solo homer off Chad Green in the eighth.

Kolby Allard (2-0) allowed one run in four innings for the win, and Emmanuel Clase finished for his sixth save in eight chances.

Bo Bichette hit his first home run of the season for Toronto. However, the Blue Jays wasted six shutout innings from right-hander Kevin Gausman and lost for the first time in four games.

Gausman allowed one hit, walked none and struck out nine in six innings. García (0-1) blew his second save in four chances.

Toronto’s leadoff hitter, Bichette connected on the first pitch he saw from Cleveland right-hander Gavin Williams in the first.

Williams gave up a first-pitch home run for the second straight start. Minnesota’s Edouard Julien connected off him in an April 28 loss to the Twins. Williams allowed two runs and seven hits in four innings. He walked five and struck out nine, both season highs.

Guardians slugger José Ramírez was out of the lineup. The six-time All-Star exited in the third inning Friday after spraining his right ankle when he stumbled over first base on an infield single.

Steven Kwan led off the ninth with a single and Carlos Santana and Bo Naylor walked before Schneemann’s two-out slam.

Bichette hadn’t homered since May 27, 2024, at Chicago in a win over the White Sox.

RHP Bowden Francis (2-4, 5.28 ERA) is expected to start for the Blue Jays against Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (2-2, 4.36) on Sunday.

