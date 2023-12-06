Saxen scores 20 to lead Saint Mary's (CA) past Cleveland State 70-57

Led by Mitchell Saxen's 20 points, the Saint Mary's Gaels defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 70-57
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mitchell Saxen had 20 points in Saint Mary's 70-57 victory over Cleveland State on Tuesday night.

Saxen added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Gaels (4-5). Aidan Mahaney scored 15 points while going 6 of 13 (1 for 6 from 3-point range), and added eight rebounds and four steals. Alex Ducas had 10 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Vikings (6-4) were led in scoring by Drew Lowder, who finished with 19 points and four assists. Tujautae Williams added 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Cleveland State. Tristan Enaruna also recorded 15 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

