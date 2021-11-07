Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division V=
Region 17=
Canfield S. Range 49, Mantua Crestwood 6
Garrettsville Garfield 44, Bellaire 14
Kirtland 37, Akr. Manchester 0
Region 18=
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Tontogany Otsego 35, Pemberville Eastwood 28
Region 19=
Ironton 17, Portsmouth 6
Region 20=
Cin. Taft 21, Spring. Shawnee 7
Versailles 34, Carlisle 8
Division VI=
Region 21=
Leavittsburg LaBrae 37, Brookfield 14
Mogadore 34, Jeromesville Hillsdale 7
New Middletown Spring. 41, Creston Norwayne 13
Region 22=
Archbold 42, Collins Western Reserve 7
Ashland Crestview 28, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 14
Carey 20, Defiance Tinora 0
Liberty Center 21, Columbus Grove 13
Region 23=
Beverly Ft. Frye 36, Nelsonville-York 6
Region 24=
Anna 33, Ft. Recovery 14
Coldwater 49, Cin. Deer Park 7
Harrod Allen E. 28, Milford Center Fairbanks 7
Mechanicsburg 31, Jamestown Greeneview 21
Division VII=
Region 25=
Dalton 61, Independence 7
Lucas 37, Malvern 0
Warren JFK 62, Cuyahoga Hts. 28
Region 26=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 13
Lima Cent. Cath. 47, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 14
Region 27=
Howard E. Knox 35, Glouster Trimble 28
Newark Cath. 42, Caldwell 7
Shadyside 20, Waterford 13
Region 28=
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Ft. Loramie 6
St. Henry 34, Troy Christian 0
