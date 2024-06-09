Saturday's Scores

OHSAA Baseball Championships
|State Semfinal
Division III
Millbury Lake 4, Minford 0
Heath 4, Apple Creek Waynedale 3
Division IV
Fort Recovery 3, Jeromesville Hillsdale 1
Berlin Hiland 2, Russia 0
In Other News
1
Mercy Health introduces online heart disease risk assessment
2
Leadership Clark County presents awards at inaugural Community...
3
Springfield schools celebrates adult diploma graduates
4
Solar Splash: College teams compete in boating competition in Clark...
5
Triad schools has 3 administration position changes for next school...