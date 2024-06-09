Saturday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
OHSAA Baseball Championships

State Semfinal

Division III

Millbury Lake 4, Minford 0

Heath 4, Apple Creek Waynedale 3

Division IV

Fort Recovery 3, Jeromesville Hillsdale 1

Berlin Hiland 2, Russia 0

