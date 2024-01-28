Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 52, Akr. Coventry 45

Beaver 86, Bellaire 56

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 64, Dominion Academy 30

Bluffton 67, McComb 44

Cambridge 64, Wintersville Indian Creek 48

Canfield 63, Salem 27

Cin. Aiken 64, E. Central, Ind. 61

Cin. Western Hills 56, Cols. Linden-McKinley 54

Coldwater 49, Van Wert 34

Cols. Beechcroft 73, Cle. Hts. 68, OT

Cols. KIPP 47, Cols. Horizon 37

Columbia Station Columbia 51, Lorain Clearview 48

Coshocton 82, Philo 55

Delphos St John's 65, Spencerville 60

East Dayton Christian School 49, Sidney Christian Academy 22

Grove City Cent. Crossing 60, Cols. Mifflin 43

Hilliard Bradley 51, Newark 31

Independence 76, Horizon-Cleveland 49

Linsly, W.Va. 47, Kettering Alter 42

Martins Ferry 59, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49

Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 55, Ohio Valley Christian 42

Morral Ridgedale 69, Groveport Madison Christian 43

Oak Harbor 46, Vermilion 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Berlin Hiland 56

Sandusky Perkins 74, Clyde 69, OT

Spring Mills, W.Va. 53, Day. Dunbar 37

St Clairsville 84, Belmont Union Local 77

St Henry 57, Wapakoneta 40

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 33, New Matamoras Frontier 30

Wellington 55, Oberlin 34

Youngs. Chaney High School 64, Youngs. Liberty 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Suspect in homicide of Gill’s Meat Market owner asks to move trial
2
Area women who had No. 1 country hits dies at 84
3
Donnelsville seeks to get water supply to fix contamination problem
4
Roosevelt Middle School celebrates 100th birthday
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top