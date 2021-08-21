Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bethel-Tate 20, Cin. College Prep. 6
Gates Mills Gilmour 28, Cle. Rhodes 6
Hunting Valley University 37, Gahanna Cols. Academy 23
Landmark Christian 40, Grand Valley Christian Homeschool, Mich. 22
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 29, W. Unity Hilltop 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
