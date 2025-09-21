Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 28, Hunting Valley University 6

Alliance Marlington 45, Warren JFK 40

Beaver Eastern 41, Racine Southern 6

Cin. Taft 51, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0

Ft. Recovery 41, Delphos St John's 0

Manchester 48, Vanlue 0

Portsmouth Notre Dame 45, Shadyside 7

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 48, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
One dead in fatal Springfield Twp. crash
2
Clark County Democratic Party chair to resign after November election
3
Area pastors concerned about how some reacted to Kirk’s assassination
4
Growing number of Springfield Haitians in need of food, utilities...
5
2023 Springfield murder conviction overturned on appeal