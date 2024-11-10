Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Sandusky St. Mary 41, Southington Chalker 6

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Division VII=

Region 26=

Delphos St John's 27, Tiffin Calvert 0

Region 27=

Corning Miller 36, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

